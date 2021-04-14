Jackson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $23.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,376.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,323. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,186.21 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.67.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.