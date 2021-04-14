Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.47. The stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,423. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

