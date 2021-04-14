Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 660,005 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 660,005 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,260,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 108.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

