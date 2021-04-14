JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 94,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. 773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,855. The company has a market cap of $38.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.77. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $128.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.