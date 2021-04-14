James Slavet Sells 14,350 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $963,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Slavet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $657,900.00.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $66.45. The company had a trading volume of 872,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.90 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 759,662 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,349,000 after buying an additional 222,013 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 427,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 202,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,568,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

