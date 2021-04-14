Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Down 57.7% in March

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the March 15th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JBSAY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 43,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,265. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. JBS has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

