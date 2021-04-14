JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $115.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.
Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.16. The stock had a trading volume of 460,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,387,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $108.29.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
