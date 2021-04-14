JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $115.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.16. The stock had a trading volume of 460,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,387,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

