Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $70.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,745,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,019,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

