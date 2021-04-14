Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $58.98 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $22,899,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.