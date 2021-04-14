Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on URBN. B. Riley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -461.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

