Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NYSE:APAM opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,584,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6,026.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 437,636 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,163,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,912,000 after buying an additional 356,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,607,000 after buying an additional 339,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 496,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,994,000 after buying an additional 230,241 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

