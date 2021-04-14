Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BHP Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

BBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,007,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 82,768 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

