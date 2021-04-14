Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

