Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tele2 AB (publ)’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLTZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tele2 AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of TLTZY opened at $6.96 on Monday. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $799.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

