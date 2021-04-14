Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vodafone Group Plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vodafone Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vodafone Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.