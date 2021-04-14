Jefferies Financial Group Comments on WD-40’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for WD-40 in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

WDFC opened at $256.81 on Monday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $155.46 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,696,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 72.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.