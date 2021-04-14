Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lamb Weston in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

