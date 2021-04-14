Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vale in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Vale stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

