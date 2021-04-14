Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fair Isaac in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $9.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $524.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $287.15 and a 1 year high of $531.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,800,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

