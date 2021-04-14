Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

AB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $42.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 63,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

