Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Advantest Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Advantest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATEYY. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $98.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22. Advantest has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $98.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.11.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

