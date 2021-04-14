Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on EnQuest PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of EnQuest in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $390.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

