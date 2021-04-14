Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Glencore plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Glencore in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $7.85 on Monday. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

