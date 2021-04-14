Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of HWC opened at $42.19 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

