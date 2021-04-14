Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regional Management Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Regional Management in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Regional Management stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $407.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regional Management by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.