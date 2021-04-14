Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

SC opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

