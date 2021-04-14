Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Telenor ASA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Telenor ASA in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%.
Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $18.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.
See Also: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.