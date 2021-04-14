Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €32.00 ($37.65) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JEN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jenoptik currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €28.29 ($33.28).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Jenoptik stock opened at €25.72 ($30.26) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.47. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €16.76 ($19.72) and a 12-month high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.23.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.