JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Insider Scott M. Laurence Sells 1,078 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $21,883.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott M. Laurence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Scott M. Laurence sold 163 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $3,119.82.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,857,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197,863. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after buying an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.