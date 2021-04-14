Jetcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $425,966.22 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $425,966.22 and approximately $1.29 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

