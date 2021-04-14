Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) PT Raised to $9.25

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $5.75 to $9.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $357.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JFIN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

