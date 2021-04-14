JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,048 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.99% of JinkoSolar worth $81,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

