Jobchain Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $11.80 million and $394,002.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00060759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00018666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00089899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.66 or 0.00633645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00036732 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,894,558,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

