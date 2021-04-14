John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Down 56.5% in March

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:HEQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. 61,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,129. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

