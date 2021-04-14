John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Down 56.5% in March

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:HEQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. 61,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,129. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $12.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
