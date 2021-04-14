John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $213.66

Shares of John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 213.66 ($2.79) and traded as high as GBX 332.76 ($4.35). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31), with a volume of 318,350 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of John Menzies from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 213.66. The company has a market capitalization of £278.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £119,600 ($156,258.17).

About John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

