John W. Olcott Purchases 16,725 Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY) Stock

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY) Director John W. Olcott bought 16,725 shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$13,111.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$103,892.71.

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 45,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.15. The stock has a market cap of C$17.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$0.92.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.38 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

