John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) EVP Sells $920,700.00 in Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) EVP Matthew S. Kissner sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $920,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of JW-A stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 185,633 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

