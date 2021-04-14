John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) EVP Sells $920,700.00 in Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) EVP Matthew S. Kissner sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $920,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of JW-A stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 185,633 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37.
About John Wiley & Sons
See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.