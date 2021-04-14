Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 557,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.43. 161,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238,362. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

