Johnson Matthey’s (JMPLY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of JMPLY remained flat at $$86.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

