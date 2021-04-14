Joint Ventures Trading Up 33.2% Over Last 7 Days (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $29,834.41 and approximately $5,641.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00066209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.46 or 0.00683458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00088811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00032760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00036495 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

