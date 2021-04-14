Jonathan David Freeman Buys 46,564 Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) Stock

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) insider Jonathan David Freeman acquired 46,564 shares of Futura Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,587.68 ($7,300.34).

Futura Medical stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 54 ($0.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,704. Futura Medical plc has a 52-week low of GBX 9.03 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £132.64 million and a P/E ratio of -21.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.21.

Get Futura Medical alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Futura Medical in a report on Wednesday.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.