JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €97.33 ($114.51).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €98.72 ($116.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €90.55 and its 200 day moving average is €89.48. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

