JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 435,539 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.89% of eGain worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 160,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 94,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of eGain by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 92,291 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.72 million, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

