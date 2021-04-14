JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $150.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $150.00 price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

AAPL opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

