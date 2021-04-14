JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $150.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $150.00 price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.
AAPL opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09.
In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
