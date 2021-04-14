JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 1,219

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 777.55 ($10.16).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 1,051.50 ($13.74) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 988.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 873.10. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 519.50 ($6.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,056 ($13.80). The firm has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Rona A. Fairhead bought 12,450 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, for a total transaction of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.