JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $103,484,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after purchasing an additional 503,010 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 286,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $18,941,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSM opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $93.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,562 shares of company stock worth $8,660,531. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

