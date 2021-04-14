JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $187.00 Price Target at Barclays

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) received a $187.00 price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

JPM traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $153.33. 293,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,364,022. The company has a market cap of $464.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.13 and its 200-day moving average is $128.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

