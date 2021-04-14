JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $58.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

