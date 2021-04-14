JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VACNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of VAT Group stock remained flat at $$31.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,928. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

