JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 33,285 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.57% of United Community Banks worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UCBI stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

